Act boldly now

This refers to the letter ‘Low literacy’ (February 3) by Sheeraz Hussain Shaikh. I would like to add that instead of asking the government to establish more universities, we must ask the authorities to bring improvements in the existing educational institutions. Our present educational structures have failed to promote effective education. The number of dropouts in rural areas is also rapidly increasing. Under such conditions, setting up new universities in poorly developed areas is not wise. Also, given our economic woes, any such attempt will go in vain.

The relevant authorities should focus on the already dismal condition of the existing universities, colleges and schools. Later, the government should focus on establishing new campuses of the existing universities across the country. This is how backward areas will be equipped with quality-based education.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad