The economic conundrum

This refers to the editorial ‘Rating problems’ (February 7). We currently have an administration which cannot decide whether to accept the IMF programme. This is creating uncertainty in the financial market.

The economy is standing on shaky ground and the future doesn’t seem secure. Economic activities are slowing down while investment has virtually stopped. The financial bailouts received from the friendly countries are running out, leaving our foreign reserves at $8 billion. There is a need to think of new ideas to stabilise the otherwise volatile situation.

Huma Arif

Karachi