ICCI, PSX organise awareness session

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Pakistan Stock Exchange organised an investors and industry awareness programme to educate potential investors about the dynamics and workings of the stock exchange.

The programme sought to educate the business community about the potential opportunities for raising capital from the stock market for business expansion and growth. It was highlighted that capital market was an important source of mobilising idle savings from the economy for further investment in the productive channels. The businessmen were also apprised of the operational, strategic and regulatory developments taking place at PSX.