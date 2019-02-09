Bayer extends financial support

KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan has extended financial support to key education and health institutes for an adult women’s literacy programme and to improve access to quality healthcare for patients from under-served communities, a statement said on Friday.

Bayer Pakistan has provided funds to The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to help run Aagahi Adult Literacy Centres, reaching out to 18,000 women across 68 cities and towns in Pakistan, it added. Approximately 25 percent of the programme will be operated by Bayer funding. Bayer Pakistan is sponsoring a clinic in The Indus Hospital, Korangi, which provides absolutely free, quality treatment to millions of deserving patients, the statement said. Bayer Pakistan CEO Dr. Imran Ahmad Khan said: “Commitment to the societal development of the countries in which we operate is a cornerstone of Bayer’s corporate policy.”