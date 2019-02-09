BankIslami unveils ‘OneTouch Banking’

KARACHI: With the growing prevalence of technologically advanced solutions in the banking industry, BankIslami breaks through the industry with “OneTouch Banking”, a complete biometric solution, enabling customers to carry out all their transactions by just an impression of thumb, a statement said on Friday.

BankIslami, for the first time in Pakistan, introduces OneTouch Banking where your thumb is your bank, at a ceremony to unveil the service and attended by BankIslami President and CEO Syed Amir Ali along with the top management and Moin Khan, the Brand Ambassador of the bank. OneTouch Banking is envisioned to be a robust mechanism for safe, secure and swift transactions with the aim to ensure seamless customer experience through the ambits of convenience.