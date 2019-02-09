close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

BankIslami unveils ‘OneTouch Banking’

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

KARACHI: With the growing prevalence of technologically advanced solutions in the banking industry, BankIslami breaks through the industry with “OneTouch Banking”, a complete biometric solution, enabling customers to carry out all their transactions by just an impression of thumb, a statement said on Friday.

BankIslami, for the first time in Pakistan, introduces OneTouch Banking where your thumb is your bank, at a ceremony to unveil the service and attended by BankIslami President and CEO Syed Amir Ali along with the top management and Moin Khan, the Brand Ambassador of the bank. OneTouch Banking is envisioned to be a robust mechanism for safe, secure and swift transactions with the aim to ensure seamless customer experience through the ambits of convenience.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business