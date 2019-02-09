Horticulture firms get $15mln orders

KARACHI: Pakistan’s horticulture companies have received exports orders worth $15 million during ‘Fruit Logistica-2019’ exhibition held in Berlin, Germany, a statement said on Friday.

Pakistani companies participating in the world’s renowned exhibition got encouraging response from foreign buyers, it added. The exhibition “Fruit Logistica – 2019” was held from February 6 to 8 in Berlin. A national pavilion for companies participating in the exhibition was also set up.

Big companies participating in the exhibition engaged in manufacturing of technology-related to production and logistics of fruits and vegetables, economical and efficient use of water technology and related machineries / equipment are displaying keen interest to introduce their technologies in Pakistan. Pakistani kinnow, dates, value-added products of dates, fresh vegetables, mango and guava pulp and apple concentrate got overwhelming attention from the visitors, it added.