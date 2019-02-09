Onion growers forced leave the crop rotting in the fields on market volatility

HYDERABAD: Leading green traders are lamenting that despite a larger area under cultivation in Sindh and Balochistan provinces this year, the onion could not make it to the export market.

Ziauddin Ahmed, leader of fruit and vegetable merchants association Hyderabad and representative of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI), says producers are always at the losing end owing to unjustified rates.

Ahmed said onion growers in Sindh province suffered stupendous losses this year because of a sharp drop in rates across the main markets. "Since there is no government policy to control market mechanism, uncertainty continues to loom over, haunting growers evermore," the industry official said.

He said both provinces cumulatively produce more of this food crop in the country. “This year, it was an overall phenomenon in which growers ran into hardships because of the [rather cold] international market,” Ahmed added.

The HCCI office-bearer said the price of onion can be measured from the fact that retailers were selling it at Rs17-18/kg, while in the main market it was being traded at Rs14-15/kg. He said Sindh produces the highest quality onion with the best taste, aroma, and medicinal value in all the country and Middle East, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand were said to be the potential markets for this onion.

Reports gathered from growers in different areas show many disappointed growers have ditched the crop leaving it to rot in the fields over hundreds of acres because of market uncertainties. They seem unable to afford the huge cost of supplying it to the market at a time when buyers are not ready to offer a reasonable rate. This is a three-month crop, which is usually cultivated in August, September and October, depending on availability of water and favourable weather conditions.

Qasim Khoso, a small-scale grower of catchment area of the river Indus, near famous forest town Unarpur, Jamshoro district, said this year he had cultivated onion on two acres of and received a bumper yield of three hundred 100kg bags/acre. But despite being lucky to supply product earlier to market he could not earn enough. He sold his product at Rs550-600/maund (40kg). Last year was also plentiful as, Khoso said, he earned Rs650,000-800,000/acre. Most probably it (high yield and high prices) was the main reason to inspire farmers in many areas to cultivate onion by sparing more acres of land.

He claims to have witnessed hundreds of trucks loaded with onion waiting for their turn to unload outside Karachi fruit and vegetable market. “The produce has flooded the market from different areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces, but farmers could not get proper rates,” Khoso said.

Sharing their input details, farmers said they had spent Rs75000-Rs80,000/acre on land preparation, machinery, water, seed, chemical fertiliser, harvesting, packing, and transportation to market.

Altaf Mahesar, who leads a larger farmers’ network and keeps a close eye over the volatility in the prices of food commodities, says it is only traders’ monopolistic market manipulation that is causing this erratic price phenomenon. “Market agents and traders deal with producers and exporters differently. In some cases, agents purchase products at cheaper rates on their own and sell it to exporters directly. In this situation, producers always end up as losers,” Mahesar said.

“Sometimes onion price shoot up and farmers are able to earn Rs1 million per acre or more, at others there is nobody in the market to offer as low as Rs4-5 for a kilogram, creating a situation that benefits retailers who sell the commodity to common buyers.” Some growers believe cultivating onion was the only choice for a majority of farmers as they not cultivate major crops last year because of prolonged water shortage in canals after rotation period.

After receiving water late they thought that by cultivating onion they would be able to recover losses faced earlier. Main canals received water in late July-August 2018. Traditional onion producers hurriedly spent a huge amount to grow this cash crop. But now at this stage they did not have any option other than discarding their crops in fields. There has been a traditional practice that middlemen come to farmers and pay Rs30,000/acre or more in advance to get the product at rates they fix. Growers, trapped in debt, sell the product to such middlemen at cheaper rates. These middlemen and local traders keep in touch with market locally and abroad to avoid losses.

Riverine farmers started growing onion first time after the devastating flood is 2010. Since then, catchment farmers have adopted onion for its commercial lucrativeness. Onions, being rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, are said to have health benefits like helping reducing the risk of obesity, heart disease, and cancer.

Despite being an important food crops, onion has failed to find a place on the government’s priority list as authorities are not even trying to consider fixing a support price that favours growers, who are the real drivers of agriculture sector. Regulation of commodity prices by monitoring the markets in real time is the only solution to get farmers out of this crisis.