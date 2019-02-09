Engro Foods’ profit slumps 83pc

Engro Foods Limited’s profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 slumped 83 percent or Rs316 million as mounting financing cost and higher administrative expenses weighed heavy, a statement said on Friday.

The company earned only Rs63 million for the year under review with earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 0.08 compared to Rs379 million (EPS: Rs0.49) a year earlier. No interim cash dividend was announced by the company for the year.

The food giant’s finance cost swelled 28.8 percent to Rs675 million, compared to Rs524 million a year earlier, while administrative expenses jumped to Rs957 million, from Rs852 million in 2017.

Brokerage house Topline Securities in a note said the company posted 4Q2018 LPS (loss per share) of Rs0.59, contrary to market expectations, as lower than expected margins and higher distribution expense dragged down the bottom-line.

However, the brokerage said, the company’s net sales increased 13 percent year-on-year for the first time in the last 13 quarters.