Engro Fertilizers full-year profit up 56 percent

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited on Friday announced a 56 percent jump in its profit for the year ended December 31, 2018, mainly driven by strong sales and increase in the prices of urea and DAP fertilisers.

Engro Fertilizers Limited in a statement said it posted a profit of Rs17.413 billion with earnings per share (EPS) of Rs13.04, compared to Rs11.155 billion with an EPS of Rs8.36 last year.

For the year under review, the company also announced a cash dividend at Rs3/share. It is in addition to an already paid interim cash dividend of Rs8/share. The fertiliser-maker said its finance cost for 2018 decreased 22 percent to Rs2.07 billion, compared to Rs 2.64 billion a year earlier.

Topline Securities, a brokerage house, in its report said, the company recorded 22 percent year-on-year growth in its 4Q profitability. The report attributed this growth to a 22 percent year-on-year growth in DAP volumes coupled with a year-on-year increase in urea and DAP prices by 25 percent and 30 percent, respectively.