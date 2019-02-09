Battery maker using clout to avoid Rs5.3 billion tax payment

KARACHI: A leading automotive batteries manufacturer has been using its clout to avoid at least Rs5 billion of its tax liability related to sales suppression for over a year, industry sources said on Friday.

The sources said the case has been pending in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) since the Commissioner Inland Revenue Sajjad Akber Khan rejected the appeal last year filed by the Century Engineering Industries. The tribunal’s judgment is reserved for last three months.

The Large Taxpayers Unit, Karachi observed abnormalities in the sales tax affairs of Century Engineering, which was issued a show cause notice in December 2017.

“Study of the sales tax returns for the period 2015/16 indicates that you (Century Engineering) have made the supplies of batteries ranging from 90,000 to 100,000 per month which comes to 1,027,726 units of batteries with the payment of sales levied thereon,” the notice read. “On the contrary, your production capacity is 222,000 batteries per month and utilising the said manufacturing capacity you have actually made the supplies of batteries around 180,000 to 200,000. As such you have declared half of your actual production to the department to dispose of your suppressed tax liability.”

The notice said the company is involved in tax evasion. “Undeclared supplies have been made and tax at 19 percent has been evaded,” the notice said.

Besides, fiber sheets of 370,723 have been imported and closing stock of this material is negligible. Likewise, the battery maker imported silted paper, while the closing stock is negligible. It also imported motorcycle parts without declaring sales

The tax liability for only a year is involved Rs5.335 billion, but sources said it could go up to more than that once the hearing starts and order is passed from Appellate Tribunal.

“I think the tax evasion is up to Rs20 billion,” a source, familiar with the matter told this scribe. The appellant, however, said the estimate of suppressed sales amounting to Rs1.195 billion, “is not supported with any copies of invoices, back statements or any documentary evidence”.

“The application rate of Rs6,500 is unjustified when the ingredients cost of the material placed in the battery has been accepted by the respondent,” the appellant said in the appeal previously.

The appellant further said the respondent was not justified to pass the order on the basis of enquiry conducted and information obtained from Exide and Atlas Engineering Industries which are also manufacturers of batteries.

Industry sources said process to resolve disputes in the government departments usually take several years. During the process national exchequer is unable to get revenue, they added. Contrarily, individuals operating in informal economy are enjoying several tax benefits and creating hurdles for genuine businessmen to carry on their businesses smoothly.

Rehmatullah Khan Wazir, ex-member operation of the FBR said reduction in timeframe for deciding cases would be a big stride towards ease of doing business. On prolonged cases especially in tax department, Wazir said laws are misused by tax officials as well as the taxpayers. “Once a case is selected there should be a time limit for decision,” he added. “This would address most of the businessmen’s grievances.”

The former member operation further said courts should also be bound to decide cases within a timeframe. “These are international best practices for facilitating masses and businesses.” Wazir said resolving of the issues would provide an improved climate for foreign and domestic investments.

Ali Rahim, partner at Baker Tilly Chartered Accountants said procedural bottlenecks should be prioritised for attracting domestic and foreign investments.

Rahim said the existing tax structure encourages people to stay out of the tax net or commit illegal activities. Foreign investors and multinational companies in Pakistan are continuously pressing the government to address the issues.