Rupee weakens

The rupee ended weaker against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.40/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.24. The rupee-dollar dealings came under pressure due to renewed dollar demand from importers, currency dealers said.In the open market, the rupee also fell and closed at 139 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 138.30.