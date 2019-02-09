close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Rupee weakens

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

The rupee ended weaker against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.40/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.24. The rupee-dollar dealings came under pressure due to renewed dollar demand from importers, currency dealers said.In the open market, the rupee also fell and closed at 139 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 138.30.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business