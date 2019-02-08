Lahore corps commander meets CM

LAHORE: Lahore Corps Commander Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest and professional strength of Pakistan Army came under discussion. The chief minister paid rich tributes to Pakistan Army for its marvellous success in war against terrorism and the invaluable services rendered for maintaining peace in the country.

Paying tributes to the immortal courage and bravery of martyred officers and jawans, the chief minister said that brave armed forces of Pakistan have achieved unforgettable achievements in the war against terrorism. “The credit of maintaining peace in the country goes to the brave sons of the soil,” he said adding that the armed forces had written a new history of bravery in the war against terrorism. He said the role of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism had been written in golden letters.

“Along with the Army, the nation has also rendered immortal sacrifices in the war against terrorism. As a result of these sacrifices, peace has been restored in the country,” he added.

He said the officers and jawans, who embraced martyrdom in the war, are the heroes of the nation and “we pay tribute to their courage and bravery. The precious blood of these martyrs is not wasted as peace has been restored and investment has also been enhanced as a result of it.”