Moonis meets Sarwar: PML-Q to get one more ministry

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: All matters between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Punjab government and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) here Thursday as the former, while accepting the demands of the latter, agreed to give the party another ministry under the agreed upon formula, according to sources.

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, the PML-Q MNA and a son of the Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House and discussed political situation in the province as well as other important matters. The two sides agreed on continuing partnership and running the government affairs through discussion in Centre and Punjab, added the sources.

It was decided that Bao Rizwan of the PML-Q would take oath as a provincial minister at 10am on Friday (today). Sources said that the PTI, the major ally in coalition government of Punjab, also addressed other concerns of PML-Q, and assured Moonis Elahi that there would be no interference in the provincial ministries being run by the Q-League ministers.

The governor conveyed the Q-League MNA the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan about maintaining good relationship with the coalition partners.

The governor told Moonis Elahi the government agenda was maintenance of supremacy of Constitution, rule of law and national progress.

"The PTI government has set a new example of political neutrality and high moral standards. The government is taking all political parties on board and taking all decisions in consultation with allies," added Ch Sarwar.

“We all have to make Pakistan strong and prosperous as per vision of Imran Khan and the government is making Pakistan a welfare democracy in letter and spirit,” the governor added.