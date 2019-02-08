Aleem’s arrest is prima facie on merit: NAB

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday outrightly rejected the baseless, fabricated impression created by a section of media that Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan has been arrested due to the indignation of NAB chairman.

NAB said in a statement that Aleem Khan's arrest was prima facie on merit, in accordance with law. Aleem Khan was apprehended after completing all legal requirements. Aleem Khan was presented before the respected accountability court, Lahore. The Accountability Court granted remand after hearing arguments of the counsels of Aleem Khan and NAB.

It merits mentioning here that the NAB chairman has spent all his life in accordance with law. Immediately after assuming the charge of the Chairman NAB Justice Javed is striving hard to nab the corrupt elements and bring them to justice as per law.

NAB chairman has record of never ever influencing any inquiry, investigation by himself or allow any person to influence inquiries, investigations being conducted against the corrupt elements in NAB. Justice Javed never met Aleem Khan during his entire life.

NAB chairman is not angry with Aleem owing to any of letter. NAB hoped that Aleem Khan will spend his energies on clearing allegations against him.

NAB does not believe in taking revenge. NAB only believes in performing of their duties in line with Constitution and law of the land.