World Government Summit to start from Feb 10 in Duba

DUBAI: More than 4,000 senior decision-makers from 140 countries - including heads of state, ministers and business leaders - will come together to shape the future of the planet at the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai starting from Sunday (February 10).

The future of water production, climate change and artificial intelligence will be on the 7th World Government Summit, according the organiser.

The event, held under the patronage of the UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, aims to deliver a road map towards a more prosperous future for all nations. The Ruler of Dubai directed that the 2019 summit should focus on the development of human life in line with its aim of supporting government efforts to build a better future for the seven billion people.

Over the past six years, the World Government Summit has been attracting the leading regional and international leaders, decision makers to discuss new ways of dealing and shaping change. While, the summit is to be considered a global platform to launch the dialogues and host experts from around the world for a better future.

Pope Francis will also address the World Government Summit from the Vatican. Other leading figures who will address the Dubai World Summit 2019 include Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed, who will speak at a session entitled 'choosing a future for the next generation', Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri.

An array of international leaders will descend on Dubai, including the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Juri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia, UAE media reported.

More than 30 global organisations will also be represented, with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on hand and Ángel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), speaking about the future of the economy.

According to the media reports, the summit will host more than 600 global thought leaders, this year, including four Nobel Laureates.

World-famous speakers will participate in more than 200 interactive sessions on vital sectors that will shape the future of humanity, from climate change and fiscal policy to government service innovations and post-conflict social reconciliation.

The summit will see the attendance of almost 100 ministers from around the world, with more than 120 presidents and officials from leading international companies all joining forces to address the issues of today and tomorrow on the global platform of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2019.