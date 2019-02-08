US agrees to sell 2 missile defence systems to Air India-One

ISLAMABAD: The United States has agreed to sell two state-of-the-art missile defence systems to Air India-One (Used by Indian President/Prime Minister) for an estimated cost of $190 million, a move that will enhance the security of planes flying the prime minister and the president.

According to the Pentagon, the sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship. A media report suggested that the Trump administration approved purchase of the two systems known as Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures and Self-Protection Suites for an estimated cost of $190 million, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to the Congress on Wednesday.

The US decision came after the Indian government recently made request for LAIRCAM SPS, given the high-level threat to the prime minister and the president. The defence systems, which would bring security of Air India One at par with that of Air Force One, would be installed in two Boeing 777 Head-of-State aircraft, the Pentagon said. The Indian government plans to buy two Bowing 777 from the national carrier Air India for this specific purpose and unlike in the past would not be used for commercial purposes. The purpose of the LAIRCM programme is to protect large aircraft from man-portable missiles. Once installed, the LAIRCAM system increases crew-warning time, decreases false alarm rates and automatically counters advanced intermediate range missile systems, according to the Federation of American Scientists.