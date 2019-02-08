Sanjrani lauds S Arabian investment

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday appreciated the Saudi Arabian investment in different sectors, saying this shows the trust and confidence of Saudi leadership and investors in Pakistan.

He said that trade, economic and investment would help in taking the bilateral cooperation to new heights in the coming days. The Senate chairman expressed these views in a meeting with Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia here at the Parliament House.

Sanjrani noted that the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman would further cement and deepen bilateral relations into a broad based multi-sectoral and comprehensive partnership. He also recalled his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and said that fruitful discussion was held with Saudi leadership and both sides enjoy cordial relations at all levels.

He, however, emphasised for further promoting parliamentary cooperation and institutional linkages between the two brotherly countries. During the meeting, the Senate chairman also extended invitation to Dr Abdullah Muhammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh, President of Saudi Shura (Council). He said that the Senate of Pakistan has an active Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Friendship Group aiming to promote enhanced inter parliamentary linkages.

Sanjrani observed that both sides shared the ideological and political commonality on different issues and institutional cooperation between the two on multilateral parliamentary foras like Asian Parliamentary Assembly and Inter Parliamentary Union would augur well for both the countries.

He said that regional growth and prosperity was a shared objective, and we all need to make collective efforts giving peace a chance to flourish and push forward the agenda aimed at regional development.

The Saudi ambassador agreed with the views of the Senate chairman and said that Pakistan was an important country in the region and both countries have enjoyed fraternal ties which have stood the test of time. He also underscored the need for further increase of bilateral cooperation in various sectors and assured his cooperation in this regard.