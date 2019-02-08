SC restores law practicing licence of ex-AG

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday restored law practicing license of former Attorney General Irfan Qadir and disposed of also a contempt case against him.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa heard a case pertaining to suspension of law practicing license of former Attorney General Irfan Qadir.

The court restored the law practicing license of former Attorney General Irfan Qadir and also disposed of contempt case against him.

During the hearing Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa asked Irfan Qadir as to whether the petitioner who had filed contempt case against him was present in the courtroom.

Irfan Qadir however replied that Mr Naqvi, the petitioner was not present in the courtroom. The Chief Justice observed that there was no instance of contempt of court adding that neither the petitioner appeared before the court nor he had filed an application for adjournment hence the contempt court is disposed of.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice welcomed Irfan Qadir for continuing his law practice and expressed the hope that he will have good relationship with the bench.

In the year 2015, former Chief Justice Jawad S Khwaja had suspended the law practicing license of former AGP Irfan Qadir. Similarly Justice ® Khwaja had also issued another notice to Irfan Qadir in Arsalan Ifitkhar VS Malik Riaz case.

The court had issued contempt notice to Irfan Qadir who was Attorney General at that time for concealing the facts that he had represented Malik Riaz as his counsel in the high court.