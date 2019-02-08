Businessman gets LUMS Achievement Award

ISLAMABAD: Luqman Afzal Monal has been awarded “Vice Chancellor’s Alumni Achievement Award 2018” by Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). He received the award in an impressive ceremony the other day. An award bestowed to the former students of the university who excel in their respective fields.

According to Alumni 10 people out of 12500 have been awarded it for the first time in the history of LUMS. Luqman Afzal Monal is a distinguished businessman and he has introduced unique cuisines which became popular throughout the country.

The LUMS is proud to introduce the Vice Chancellor’s Alumni Achievement Awards (VC-AAA) as up to ten alumni are invited in a given year to join their cohort exemplifying outstanding accomplishments across sectors and contributions made to local, regional, national and/or global communities reflecting the spirit and excellence of LUMS alumni, the Alumni added.

Awardees are selected based on meeting one or more of the criteria that is sent in a nomination brief evaluated by the Awards Committee consisting of peers and faculty, chaired by the Vice Chancellor. The award winners availed the opportunity to meet and bond with their cohort during a facilitated afternoon retreat followed by a plaque at a public ceremony during homecoming and dinner that was hosted by the Vice Chancellor.