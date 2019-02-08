‘Malam Jabba Snow Festival’ kicks off

MINGORA: The three-day long Malam Jabba Snow Festival kicked off in the scenic valley on Thursday.

The festival was arranged by army in collaboration with Samson Group of companies. Skiing players and tourists from across the country thronged the Malam Jabba to enjoy the skiing festival. “This is a heaven on earth.

I have not seen such beautiful valley in my whole life,” said Farzana Rashid, a tourist from Lahore. She added that the festival has added colours to the scenic valley.

Apart from professional players, children and beginners were also present whom were provided with skiing training.

“I have been learning this snowy sport from the last two years and want to earn a name for Pakistan in this sport,” said Imtinan Shah, 6. He added that it was his dream to participate in international skiing championship.

“We have also established a free of cost training academy for those who are interested in skiing and want to boost this healthy activity,” said Pir Waris Shah, an organiser of the event.

He added that this festival was arranged aimed at not only to facilitate skiing festival but to create employment for the locals of the area.

Malam Jabba is the only civil skiing resort in Pakistan at about 8500 feet above the sea level.

The closing ceremony of the festival will be held on Sunday. Officials from army and civil administration would participate in the closing ceremony.