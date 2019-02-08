District status sought for Oghi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The tehsil council Oghi approved a resolution seeking district status for the Oghi tehsil.
Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Nazim Raja Bashir said that previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had approved district status for the Oghi tehsil. “Now, the government has notified bifurcation of Chitral but Oghi has been ignored once again,” he said. Through
another unanimous resolution, the council sought blacklisting of the contractor, who had left Rs10m development projects incomplete despite receiving the required amount.
