close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Obaid Abrar Khan
February 8, 2019

Havelian plane crash CAA seeks more time to complete inquiry report

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
February 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday sought more time from Islamabad High Court to submit final inquiry report of Havelian Plane crash, as report is still not finalised even after 2 years.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC resumed hearing of the PIA plane crash Flight PK-661. The petition was filed by mother of the co-pilot Mansoor Janjua urging for a judicial investigation into the accident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan