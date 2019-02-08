Havelian plane crash CAA seeks more time to complete inquiry report

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday sought more time from Islamabad High Court to submit final inquiry report of Havelian Plane crash, as report is still not finalised even after 2 years.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC resumed hearing of the PIA plane crash Flight PK-661. The petition was filed by mother of the co-pilot Mansoor Janjua urging for a judicial investigation into the accident.