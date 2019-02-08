Pakistan boxers need training abroad: Hussain

KARACHI: Former Pakistan’s star boxer Hussain Shah urged the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) to train their top boxers on foreign soil if they want to improve boxing.

“It’s important to train your quality stuff on foreign soil. Unless they do sparring with the best boxers of the world Pakistan will not be able to compete in international circuit,” Hussain told ‘The News’ in an interview.

Hussain has arrived in Karachi to see his ailing wife who is suffering from cancer. The 1988 Seoul Olympics bronze medallist is permanently settled in Tokyo where he imparts training to the professional boxers.

Hussain, who also has to his credit five straight gold medals in South Asian Games, said instead of spending millions on organising unnecessary events at the provincial and local level it was important to back elite boxers in their foreign training, which would leave a great impact on Pakistan’s boxing.

“I see that millions of rupees are being spent on organising needless events, particularly in Sindh. And there is no accountability. I will suggest to the provincial governments and especially Sindh, to release grants to only those bodies who have the reputation of spending the state funding on the right areas,” Hussain said.

He said it was important for promoting boxing in schools, colleges and universities.

“I have been to several countries. I have seen, particularly, in England, Japan and America that their key boxers come from universities. We should not ignore this factor as your real talent will come from educational institutions,” Hussain said.

He was expected to also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan but the meeting could not be planned. He would depart for Tokyo on Friday (today) from Islamabad.

Hussain also urged K-Electric, his former parent department, to revive its boxing team.

“Besides K-Electric, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is the other department which has helped the sport. National boxers need their support,” he said.

He also offered his help to Pakistan’s elite boxers regarding their training in Japan.

“If Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) tells me in advance I have the ability to make all necessary arrangements for training for our national boxers in Japan. My services will always be there for Pakistan,” Hussain said.

He was not happy with the way boxing was being managed in the country.

“It gives me great pain when I see our boxing in the most pathetic form of its history.

‘There is a need of a revolutionary person who could bring the sport out of deep quagmire,” Hussain conceded.

He once again reiterated that despite his meritorious services for Pakistan he had not yet been handed over the 120 square yards plot he had been given here at Gulistan-e-Jauhar after winning Pakistan’s only bronze in the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

He said that besides him his son Shah Hussain was also busy earning name for Pakistan in international judo.

“My son Shah Hussain also has rendered great services for Pakistan. He has not only won several international medals for the country but also made Pakistan proud when he became the first judoka of the country to feature in the 2016 Rio Olympics,” Hussain said.