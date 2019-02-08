Venue changed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Ladies National Tennis Tournament, which will be held from February 12-16, has been shifted to Pakistan Tennis Complex.
Earlier, the event was to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts. “Venue for the tournament has been changed from Pakitan Sports Board to Pakistan Tennis Federation courts due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the organisers hand out says. The players will compete in five different categories.
ISLAMABAD: The Ladies National Tennis Tournament, which will be held from February 12-16, has been shifted to Pakistan Tennis Complex.
Earlier, the event was to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts. “Venue for the tournament has been changed from Pakitan Sports Board to Pakistan Tennis Federation courts due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the organisers hand out says. The players will compete in five different categories.