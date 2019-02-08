PCB adopts anti-racism law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) that met Thursday approved the anti-racism code brining it at par with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) approved and operational laws.

The anti-racism code will come into effect immediately with the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 that springs into action in a week’s time. Any violation of the code and the culprit would be penalised according to the ICC rules.

“The BoG approved the PCB’s anti-racism code, which comes into effect immediately with the HBL PSL 2019. The Code mirrors the ICC anti-corruption code with slight modifications,” the PCB’s official handout said.

It was agreed by the BoG that as part of good governance practices and transparency, quarterly financial statements will be shared and discussed at the future BoG meetings.

The BoG members also expressed their satisfaction over the progress to bring changes in the Pakistan domestic cricket structure.

The task force for the domestic cricket structure made a presentation to the BoG on the proposed structure. The BoG members expressed their satisfaction on the progress made and agreed that the under consideration structure was competitive and will produce high quality cricket.

In the meeting, it was agreed that once the parameters and concept have been finalised and agreed, this will be presented to the BoG for approval before being rolled into Pakistan cricket.

“I want to commend the task force on the progress they have made in the new proposed domestic structure that focuses on quality over quantity, clarifies the role of the departments and, provides opportunities to improve and enhance the capabilities and capacities of the regions. The task force is making good progress and I think they will soon be able to present the best model designed for Pakistan cricket to the BoG for approval,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said.

The BoG had a detailed and constructive discussion on the performance of the Pakistan cricket team and players’ selection criteria. Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq and selection committee member Wasim Haider attended the meeting on special invitation.

Inzamam informed the BoG that the broader selection guidelines and principles included player performances, conditions in which the performances were recorded, judgment of the selectors and looking into the future. The chief selector admitted there was room for improvement in the team’s performance across all three formats.

It was unanimously agreed that more stadia with upgraded cricketing facilities that provide equal contest between the bat and the ball needed to be provided so that the cricketers can show their true mettle.

There was a consensus in maintaining the primacy of domestic cricket, revival and significance of junior cricket teams’ tours and reviewing the overall cricket scheduling to ensure the players’ workload was being better managed.

The BoG congratulated the Sindh government and the PCB for the successful staging of the West Indies women’s cricket team’s tour to Karachi for three T20Is. The BoG also recorded its appreciation to Cricket West Indies for agreeing to send their side and supporting the PCB to revive international cricket.

The BoG was informed that the West Indies women’s were extremely satisfied and happy with the arrangements and left for Dubai with a good and positive impression of Karachi and passion for cricket, including women’s cricket, in Pakistan. The BoG was updated on the arrangements for the PSL 2019.