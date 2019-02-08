Diplomat Club collaborates with UN to support SDGs: Javed Malik

DUBAI: President of the London and Gulf-based Diplomat Business Club, former ambassador Javed Malik has said that Diplomat Club will is working in association with the United Nations to fully support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by raising awareness about their significance for the private sector and the business community. He said that Diplomat Club will be reaching out to the business community in an effort to highlight the relevance of SDGs for business, trade, industry and economic development.

He was speaking after his meeting with Amin Sharkawi, UN Resident Coordinator based in the Gulf, says a press release.

While highlighting the importance of SDGs, Javed Malik said the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide an excellent framework for global progress and prosperity. However, in order for the SDGs to be fully achieved it is vital build positive partnerships between governments and private sector at national, regional and gGlobal level that are based on a shared vision to achieve sustainable growth and development. He said that in addition to issues like ending poverty, promoting education, health, gender equality, climate action, the SDGs also speak about industrial development, clean energy which are integral parts of overall development and prosperity of a nation.

This is in line with Goal 17 of SDGs, which highlights the importance ‘building partnerships’ to pave the way for achievement of the SDGs, and this is spirit in which Diplomat Business Club and United Nations signed a letter of intent to work together.