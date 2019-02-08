Britain’s Labour signals shift on Brexit deal

LONDON: Britain´s main opposition Labour party has signalled it could back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal if she commits to closer future ties with the EU after leaving the bloc.

In a letter sent to May as she meets EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested her efforts to modify the deal itself to amend or remove the controversial "backstop" arrangement on the Irish border would fail. But he said that if she secured changes to an accompanying political declaration on future ties before Britain leaves the EU on March 29, then his party could support the agreement.

Labour also wants "close alignment" with the EU´s single market, underpinned by shared institutions and obligations. Corbyn said there should also be "dynamic alignment on rights and protections", commitments to maintain Britain´s participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, and continued access to security databases and the European Arrest Warrant. "My colleagues and I look forward to discussing these proposals with you further, in the constructive manner in which they are intended, with the aim of securing a sensible agreement that can win the support of parliament and bring the country together," he wrote.

May´s Brexit deal was rejected by MPs in the House of Commons last month, but a majority then voted to send her back to Brussels to renegotiate the backstop.