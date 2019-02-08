HRW warns against secret shifting of IS militants from Syria

AMUDA, Syria: Any transfers of suspected foreign militants and their relatives out of Syria should be transparent, Human Rights Watch told AFP, as camps in the northeast fill with families of different nationalities.

With the crumbling of the Islamic State group, France is now considering bringing dozens of accused French militants, as well as their wives and children, back home from the detention centres and camps run by US-backed forces fighting IS. "We would definitely like to be present (during the transfer), or at least there should be some transparency," Nadim Houry, HRW´s director of counter-terrorism, told AFP in the northern Syrian town of Amuda late Wednesday. "As we speak, there may already be transfers happening. There´s been a total lack of transparency, and bad things happen in the dark," he warned.

Tens of thousands of foreigners are estimated to have joined IS since 2014, but they have streamed out of the miitants´ collapsing "caliphate" in recent years. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, who are bearing down on the shrinking pocket of IS territory in east Syria, told AFP they were detaining foreign fighters on a "daily basis." The SDF are also holding hundreds of women and children who were born to alleged IS militants, including French nationals, in two main prison camps in the north. Authorities at one of the camps, Al-Hol, say they have received more than 1,000 foreign nationals since fighting against IS´s last positions ramped up in mid-December.

On Wednesday, dozens of foreign women and their young children, who had recently arrived from the battered IS pocket further south, could be seen waiting in a reception area in Al-Hol.