Nuns ‘sex slaves’ scandal fresh blow to Catholic church

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis’s public admission that priests have used nuns as “sexual slaves” - and may still be doing so - marks a new chapter in the abuse crisis rocking the Catholic church.

“It is the first time that the pope, but also the church as an institution, has publicly admitted this abuse is taking place, and that´s hugely important,” Lucetta Scaraffia, editor of the Vatican´s women´s magazine, told AFP on Wednesday.

The pontiff on Tuesday said Catholic priests and bishops had been sexually abusing nuns, and that his predecessor Benedict XVI had had “the courage” to dissolve a religious order of women because of “sexual slavery on the part of priests and the founder”

He was referring to a scandal concerning a French congregation called “Soeurs Contemplatives de Saint Jean”.

That community admitted in 2013 that the priest who founded it had behaved “in ways that went against chastity” with several women in the order, according to French Catholic newspaper La Croix.

When pope Francis talked about “sexual slavery” he meant “manipulation, a type of abuse of power also present in sexual abuse”, said the Vatican on Tuesday.

Francis said the Church has “suspended several clerics” and the Vatican has been “working (on the issue) for a long time.”

The abuse was “still going on, because it´s not something that just goes away like that. On the contrary,” he added.

The Catholic church has had to contend with a wave of cases involving paedophile priests in countries worldwide, from Ireland and the United States to Australia. Francis´s comments followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican´s women´s magazine, “Women Church World”, over the rape of nuns.

It said the victims felt forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers.

Scaraffia said the clerical abuse of nuns was a global issue, but one particularly prevalent in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Reports of such abuse are known to have been made from Chile to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Italy, India, Kenya, Peru, and Ukraine. Those abused “do not find it easy to speak out. They fear retaliation against them and their congregations,” Scaraffia said.Scaraffia said the key is “to strip priests of their air of power, which is what allows them to behave this way”.