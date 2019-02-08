Govt takes notice of Pak school issues in Dubai

DUBAI: The government of Pakistan has taken a notice of issues pertaining to Pakistan curriculum school in Dubai and sent the letter to the Pakistan Consulate Dubai, according to the senior diplomat deputed in the mission. In the letter, the government showed its concern regarding the problems of the Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum School and the imposition of school fees on the children of consulate employees. A senior diplomat informed The News that the letter insisted the diplomatic mission to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Few months back, the management of the Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum School had imposed the fees on the kids of consulate employees studying in the school. While, the children of officers of Pakistan mission get the education in British and American schools in Dubai as the education allowances are granted to the officers of the mission around the world. It is learnt that Pakistan consulate Dubai would be the first diplomatic mission of Pakistan where the other employees of the consulate would have to pay the fees of their children in Pakistani mission school. Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum School’s management stated that the fee has been imposed due to insufficient funds in the school and expressed a hope that the new fee structure would improve the standard of the school. Few days back, the kids of Pakistani consulate’s employees were served a notice to pay their fees otherwise their registration would be cancelled from the school. Unfortunately, three kids of the consulate employees have lost their one educational year due to non-payment issue of school’s fees as the management of the Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum School did not send enrolment forms of the students including a 12 grade student. Recently, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari visited the school and assured the community to resolve the school’s problems on priority basis.