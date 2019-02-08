Woman among 3 killed by dacoits

FAISALABAD: Dacoits killed three people on resistance during dacoity attempts here on Thursday.

A shopkeeper, Ghulam Murtaza, was allegedly shot dead by four armed dacoits here at Chak 66, Dhandra. In another incident, four armed dacoits barged into the house of Iqbal Ahmed and started looting valuables after making the family hostage at gunpoint at Chak 20, Sahianwala. Dacoits shot dead a boy, Aftab Ahmed, when he offered resistance. Meanwhile, a housewife, Sidra Bibi, was gunned down by dacoits when she raised an alarm during a dacoity attempt. She succumbed to injuries at Allied Hospital.

‘National solidarity ensures strong Pakistan’: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that national solidarity was the guarantee of strong Pakistan.

The entire segment of the society, including the clerics, is united which is a clear-cut message for the enemies

to stop doing conspiracies against Pakistan. He was addressing the ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ Conference at Nazaria Pakistan Hall Municipal Library on Thursday. He said that to make Pakistan stronger, promoting brotherhood, patience, tolerance and religious harmony is essential.

Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry stressed upon holding such conferences, seminars and other programmes to develop national consensus against extremism and terrorism. Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said the law enforcement agencies were protecting the boundaries of Pakistan and the intellectuals would play their role for the safety of the ideological boundaries of the country.