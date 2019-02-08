Chianwali Hydropower Project: Minister unhappy over two-year delay in completion

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhter Malik paid a detailed visit to Chianwali Hydro Power Project here on Thursday.

Addressing a briefing, he said that the government was taking all possible steps to complete the ongoing development projects. “The country is facing energy crises and we can overcome it by installing more power plants in the country”. The minister expressed displeasure over the two years long delay about the completion of this project, saying this 5.38-megawatt power project may be completed within the given timeframe and no further delay would be tolerated. He directed that approach road of the project may also be constructed as soon as possible. Later, the provincial minister also visited the Nandipur power plant.

Mo nabbed: A team of ACE arrested the chief officer municipal committee Qila Didar Singh along with the owner of a commercial market for illegally constructing shops on the state land. ACE Director Sheikh Farid said Abdul Hameed gave an application to the ACE that land mafia member Abu Bakar, in connivance with the chief officer municipal corporation, constructed the commercial shops on the state land by blocking the street which caused trouble for the general public. During the investigation, it was revealed that Abu Bakr occupied the state land and illegally constructed shops. The ACE team conducted a raid and arrested both the accused.