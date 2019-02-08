Youth shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A youth was shot dead for refusing the marriage proposal in Bhera police limits on Thursday. According to police, Muhammad Munir of Kothian Amir Chand, tehsil Behra, wanted Arif Naveed, 20, to accept the marriage proposal of his daughter. On refusal, Munir along with his two accomplices shot dead Arif.
