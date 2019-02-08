close
February 8, 2019

Youth shot dead

National

A
APP
SARGODHA: A youth was shot dead for refusing the marriage proposal in Bhera police limits on Thursday. According to police, Muhammad Munir of Kothian Amir Chand, tehsil Behra, wanted Arif Naveed, 20, to accept the marriage proposal of his daughter. On refusal, Munir along with his two accomplices shot dead Arif.

