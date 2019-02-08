Locals face travel problems

LALAMUSA: Locals are facing troubles while moving on dilapidated and overloaded vans in the area. Locals, especially women, children and elderly people, experience troubles while boarding and dismounting the vehicles. It is a normal practice that commuters travel in the vans sitting on the vehicles’ roofs. Reportedly, taking advantage of the situation, rickshaw drivers have also raised fare. The locals have urged higher authorities to look into the matter and solve their issues.