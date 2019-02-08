close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Three die of suffocation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Three persons suffocated to death due to generator smoke at Nowshera Virkan on Thursday. Reportedly, poultry farm owner Tariq Mehmood, 30, along with workers Ghulam Rasool, 50, and Safdar, 45, were asleep at the farm while turning the generator on. Smoke emitting from the generator filled the room which resulted in their deaths.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan