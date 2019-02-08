Three die of suffocation

GUJRANWALA: Three persons suffocated to death due to generator smoke at Nowshera Virkan on Thursday. Reportedly, poultry farm owner Tariq Mehmood, 30, along with workers Ghulam Rasool, 50, and Safdar, 45, were asleep at the farm while turning the generator on. Smoke emitting from the generator filled the room which resulted in their deaths.