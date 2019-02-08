Three medical stores sealed

FAISALABAD: Health department Thursday sealed three medical stores on selling intoxicating and banned medicines. According to official sources, Drug Inspectors Mohsin Asghar and Khalid Mustafa checked the stores in Ghulam Muhammadabad and Nishatabad area and sealed three stores. They also seized medicines. Mansoorabad police booked accused Waqas Mahmood, Abdul Salam, Muhammad Imran and Zafar Iqbal.