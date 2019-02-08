close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Case against colleague: Doctors observe strike in Burewala

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

BUREWALA: A complete strike was observed at the OPD wards in all the government and private hospitals on the call of Pakistan Medical Association. The strike call was given against registration of a case against a doctor of the District Headquarters Hospital, Vehari – Dr Abid Zafar - here on Thursday. The doctors of DHQ Vehari were observing complete strike for the last two days. On Thursday, THQ Burewala, Mailsi, and RHCs and BHUs in the district expressed solidarity with the doctor and observed strike in the OPDs, however, emergency services were functional. Later, Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia held talks with the protesting doctors and assured them of providing complete justice. After assurance, the doctors called off their strike.

