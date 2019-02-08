12-year-old girl raped

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the cousin of her class fellow at Chak 319/GB near Pir Mahal on Thursday.

Ali Sher of Chak 319/GB told the police that his granddaughter went to the house of her class fellow Rimsha Bibi to make preparation for her annual exams. Rimsha's cousin accused M Ikram was already present there. When Rimsha went out of the room, the accused overpowered and raped his granddaughter. He fled the place, leaving the girl in semi-unconscious condition. She was shifted to Pir Mahal THQ hospital where the doctor confirmed that the girl was raped. The DPO's spokesperson claimed that the police were conducting raids to arrest the accused. —Correspondent