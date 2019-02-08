close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
February 8, 2019

Diplomat Club collaborating with UN: Javed Malik

National

February 8, 2019

DUBAI/BAHRAIN: President of the London- and Gulf-based Diplomat Business Club, former ambassador Javed Malik has said the Diplomat Club is working in association with the United Nations to fully support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by raising awareness about their significance for the private sector and the business community.

He was speaking after his meeting with Amin Sharkawi UN resident coordinator based in the Gulf. He said that Diplomat Club will be reaching out to the business community in an effort to highlight the relevance of SDGs for Business, trade, industry and economic development.

Malik said the SDGs provide an excellent framework for global progress and prosperity. However, in order for the SDGs to be fully achieved it is vital to build positive partnerships between governments and private sector at national, regional and global level that are based on a shared vision to achieve sustainable growth and development.

