Havelian plane crash: CAA seeks more time to complete inquiry report

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday sought more time from Islamabad High Court to submit final inquiry report of Havelian Plane crash, as report is still not finalised even after 2 years.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC resumed hearing of the PIA plane crash Flight PK-661. The petition was filed by mother of the co-pilot Mansoor Janjua urging for a judicial investigation into the accident. The PIA flight PK-661 crashed near Havelian in 2016 killing 48 individuals, including celebrity Junaid Jamshed and Chitral DC Osama Warraich. During hearing CAA officials told the court that some of the parts of the plane were French made and some were American made, therefore it was taking time to conclude the inquiry. The CAA requested court to give them more eight months to complete the inquiry report. Accepting the CAA request for more time the court adjourned the hearing till the first week of April. Petitioner Shahida Mansoor, mother of co-pilot Mansoor Janjua had already requested the court to establish judicial commission to probe the plane crash. Primary report of the plane crash was conducted by Safety Investigation Board (SIB) of Pakistan which disclosed that maintenance lapse could be the possible cause of the crash.