Fri Feb 08, 2019
332 cops transferred

National

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore issued transfer and posting orders of upper and lower subordinates of Lahore police on administrative grounds here today. As many as 332 police officers and officials were transferred and posted accordingly, including 2 Sub Inspectors, 28 ASI, 63 Head Constables, 234 Constables and 5 lady constables. Transfer and posting orders of 430 police officers and officials had been issued previously on their appearance at Orderly Room.

