Fri Feb 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Property dispute claims life in Baghbanpura

National

LAHORE: A father of two children was killed in Baghbanpura over a property dispute.

The victim who was kidnapped two days ago identified as Nazim Akhtar Ali, 65, was poisoned to death. His daughter Sajida Parveen alleged that the kidnappers had got signatures of her father on some property papers and later poisoned him to death. Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

