Pak Navy’s AMAN exercise begins today

KARACHI: Pakistan has been playing a vital role for bringing security to the region, especially to the Arabian and Indian seas, as Pakistan is a responsible and peace loving country and is making hectic efforts for it.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said this at a press briefing to media here regarding the Pakistan Navy’ AMAN exercise 2019 that is beginning today (Friday) in Arabian Sea and in which 45 countries are participating in the exercise with the theme “Together for Peace”. These countries are participating with their naval fleets, ships, helicopters and other equipment. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Air Force are also participating in exercise.

Participation of this huge number of countries in this exercise at the call of Pakistan is the manifestation of Islamabad’s firm resolve towards peace and fighting against maritime terrorism and bringing safety to the region.

Explaining the details of the exercise, he said the Exercise AMAN began in 2007, and is being conducted after every second year. He added that the exercise would conclude on 12th February. Admiral Niazi said Exercise AMAN is a manifestation of that acknowledged reality of combating maritime threats collectively.

The exercise has two major phases i.e. harbour and sea phases. Harbour activities would include seminars, discussions and demonstrations. A three-day international maritime conference is also part of the multination exercise with theme “Global geopolitics in transition; Rethinking maritime dynamics in the Indian Ocean region”. He said that despite countless sacrifices and losses, Pakistan continues to be responsible state cognisant of its role and significance in the international system. Like any maritime nation, he said, Pakistan has substantial stakes in the maritime domain.

Defining the aim of the exercise, Amjad Khan Niazi said that the major purpose of the said AMAN exercise includes our extraordinary dependence on the seas for trade, operationalisation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan’s strategic location astride the global energy highway.

Cumulatively, he said, these realities make the maritime stability as the top agenda of our national security. He added that Pakistan considers that maritime security isn’t just important for itself but for all other countries whose prosperity and progress are strongly bonded with the seas.

“We truly believe in the centuries old dictum that ‘Sea unites while land divides’. We need a collective effort to make sure the seas remain safe and secure for all of our use,” he said.

Admiral Niazi said the purpose of this exercise is to provide a forum for understanding of each other’s maritime concepts, operational cultures and identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea. “This occasion would help foster friendships amongst participating countries, which will lead to develop and practice common tactics, procedures and mechanics to deal with the maritime threats that affect us all today,” he said. Overall, he said, Exercise AMAN is about bridging gaps and making it possible to operate together in pursuance of shared objectives.