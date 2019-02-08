Mumbai attack case

IHC reserves decision on FIA appeal

By Monitoring report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday reserved its decision on a petition filed by the FIA seeking time to present 19 Indian witnesses in the Mumbai attack case, Geo News reported. A divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani reserved the judgment after hearing FIA officials’ arguments. FIA officials apprised the bench that the department had located 19 more witnesses in the case and sought permission to produce them before an anti-terrorism court hearing Mumbai attack case.

They said the ATC had earlier rejected the FIA request to produce these witnesses before the court. After hearing the arguments, the bench reserved its judgment. Earlier, the IHC had turned down FIA’s request to stop the Mumbai attack case proceedings in ATC.