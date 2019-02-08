Vidarbha defend Ranji Trophy title

NAGPUR: “A good chef doesn’t reveal his tricks,” was what captain Faiz Fazal said after Vidarbha won the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, claiming the title for the second year in a row with a 78-run win over Saurashtra at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Needing five wickets for the title defence on the final day, Vidarbha found a hero again in Aditya Sarwate, who finished with six wickets in the final innings, and with eleven wickets in the match to steer Vidarbha to domestic glory.

Sarwate was the one who gave Vidarbha the breakthrough after Kamlesh Makvana and Vishvaraj Jadeja had patched together a 33-run stand for the sixth wicket. Given Saurashtra mauled down huge targets in the quarterfinal and semifinal, it had to be something dramatic that portended the end of fight for them.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 312 (Akshay Karnewar 73*, Akshay Wadkar 45; Jaydev Unadkat 3-54) & 200 (Aditya Sarwate 49, Mohit Kale 38; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 6-96) beat Saurashtra 307 (Snell Patel 102, Jaydev Unadkat 46; Aditya Sarwate 5-98) & 127 (Vishvaraj Jadeja 52; Aditya Sarwate 6-59, Akshay Wakhare 3-37) by 78 runs.