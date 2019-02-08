close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
AFP
February 8, 2019

Vinales blazes to first spot in MotoGP test

Sports

AFP
February 8, 2019

SEPANG, Malaysia: Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales made a late charge to finish first on day two of the MotoGP pre-season test in Malaysia Thursday, while champion Marc Marquez slipped to eighth after suffering with an injured shoulder.

Vinales of Spain, who rode 63 laps in Sepang, pulled off an incredible performance in the closing moments to post the fastest time of 1min 58.897sec.Rival Alex Rins, on a Suzuki, maintained his overnight position and was 0.527 seconds behind his countryman. Jack Miller made a big improvement on his Ducati to finish third with 1min 59.517sec. The Australian had ended 11th on Wednesday.Meanwhile MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez slipped from first to eighth, complaining of pain from his left shoulder after surgery in December.

