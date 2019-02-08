Starc out of India tour with muscle tear

SYDNEY: Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was on Thursday ruled out of Australia’s Twenty20 and one-day tour of India with a “substantial” muscle tear, joining fellow quick bowler Josh Hazlewood on the sidelines.

Australia play two T20s and five ODIs against the Indians from later this month as part of an important build-up to their World Cup title defence in England this year. But they will be doing so with a depleted attack.

Starc, man-of-the-match after collecting 10 wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Canberra this week, will miss the series.Hazlewood remains sidelined as he recovers from a back injury picked up in Australia’s Test series loss to India.

Eleven of the 14 players that took on Virat Kohli’s men in a recent one-day series loss in Australia have been retained.

Team: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short.