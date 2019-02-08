Deserving clubs to get LRCA grounds: Zahid

LAHORE: Zahid Ch, Vice President Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), in press statement on Thursday said that LRCA will now review the policy of handing over grounds to different clubs.

He added that LRCA will only hand over the grounds to deserving clubs in future.He said in the past, during the tenure of a former LRCA chief the grounds were not handed over to deserving clubs.

It may be recalled here that a few days back PHA, through a notification, had cancelled the MoU signed between LRCA and PHA in 2010 over the management of 25 grounds of city.Later on PHA withdrew this notification and the MoU was restored. The MoU with PHA in 2010 was signed by former President LRCA Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed on behalf of LRCA. After the restoration of MoU both Kh Nadeem Ahmed, former LRCA president, and the officials of the present LRCA, through press statements, had claimed to have taken the initiative for the restoration of MoU.