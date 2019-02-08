Shandong clinch HK Lunar Cup

HONG KONG: China’s Shandong Luneng defied a hostile crowd to beat Japanese club Sagan Tosu 3-1 and win Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year Cup on Thursday in a match dominated by foreign imports.

Shandong took the field without injured star recruit Marouane Fellaini, who signed from Manchester United last week, but Brazilian centre-back Gil put the Chinese side ahead in the second minute from a corner.His team sat deep for the rest of the first half, with Sagan Tosu’s World Cup-winning striker Fernando Torres noticeably off the pace.

Graziano Pelle, formerly of Premier League side Southampton, notched Shandong’s second goal soon after play resumed, but Torres managed a header in reply.The Spanish forward picked up a yellow card moments later after a spat with a referee.

Flamboyant Shandong goalkeeper Wang Dalei shook off crowd abuse to block Torres’ next attempt to equalise before Portugal’s Pedro Delgado scored Shandong’s third with 10 minutes to go.

Hong Kong football fans have traditionally been hostile to mainland sides for years, often booing the Chinese anthem, turning their backs or displaying anti-Beijing banners.In an occasionally rough match, Shandong’s Cui Leng was sent off in the final minute, with an angry coach Li Xiaopeng pointing him straight to the showers.

The 31-year-old Belgium international Fellaini had been expected to make his debut for Shandong after signing from Manchester United last week.But he flew home before the invitational tournament for treatment on a calf injury that had sidelined him from recent Premier League games.

Hong Kong’s hometown league XI took third place in the day’s other match with a 1-0 victory over Auckland City, who missed their last chance to draw level in stoppage time when a free kick by Brian Kaltack soared over.