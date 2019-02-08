Saker resigns as Aussie assistant coach

SYDNEY: David Saker has resigned as Australia cricket team’s assistant coach with immediate effect. Saker, who earlier had stints with England and Victoria, had been in charge of Australia’s bowling group since 2016. With Saker stepping down, Troy Cooley - the former Tasmania cricketer who had earlier served as bowling coach of England and Australia - will work with the Australian bowling group during the ODI series against India and Pakistan. Belinda Clark, interim general manager, said the “unprecedented schedule” in the upcoming months had a role to play in Saker’s departure.