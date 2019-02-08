close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
February 8, 2019

Saker resigns as Aussie assistant coach

Sports

A
Agencies
February 8, 2019

SYDNEY: David Saker has resigned as Australia cricket team’s assistant coach with immediate effect. Saker, who earlier had stints with England and Victoria, had been in charge of Australia’s bowling group since 2016. With Saker stepping down, Troy Cooley - the former Tasmania cricketer who had earlier served as bowling coach of England and Australia - will work with the Australian bowling group during the ODI series against India and Pakistan. Belinda Clark, interim general manager, said the “unprecedented schedule” in the upcoming months had a role to play in Saker’s departure.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports